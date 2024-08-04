Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.86)-($0.74) EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

