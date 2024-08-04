Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.
Northwest Natural Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
