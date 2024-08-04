Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.93 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after buying an additional 324,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

