Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 819,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.