Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,395,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Nucor by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1,051.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

