Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 38202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

