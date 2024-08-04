Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 38202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.