NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $101.37 and last traded at $104.12. 189,942,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 454,069,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.21.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,334,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,947,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,334,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,947,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,960,723 shares of company stock worth $594,975,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.59.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.