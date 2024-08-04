O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.22.

OI stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $27,562,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

