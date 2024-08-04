Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.