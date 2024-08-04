Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.88 and last traded at $57.03. 4,635,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,818,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

