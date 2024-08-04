OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Get OLO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $842.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.26. OLO has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. OLO’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $46,370.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,697.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798. Company insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OLO by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.