Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 156.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
