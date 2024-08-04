Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 156.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

