ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STKS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Several analysts have commented on STKS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

