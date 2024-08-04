OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. 33,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 48,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$80.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.27.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.33% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0117039 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

