Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,929,000 after purchasing an additional 304,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $139,600,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

