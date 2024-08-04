Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s current price.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,627,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Open Text by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,891 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Open Text by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,536,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,325,000 after acquiring an additional 867,978 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Open Text by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 785,157 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

