Oppenheimer Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $200.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.88.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.47 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $418,570.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,750.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $418,570.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,750.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,342 shares of company stock worth $13,642,015 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

