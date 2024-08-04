Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $131.80 and last traded at $132.67. Approximately 2,155,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,384,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,907,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,074,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

