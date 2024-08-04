Orezone Gold (ORE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

