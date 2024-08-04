Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

