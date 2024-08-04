Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.