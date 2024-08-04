Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.61

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6141 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $23.32.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oversea-Chinese Banking
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.