Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

OMI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

