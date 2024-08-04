Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion.
Shares of OMI opened at $16.20 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
