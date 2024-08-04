Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

