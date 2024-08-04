Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 82.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.94 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

