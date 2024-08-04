Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

