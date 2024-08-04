Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $299.55 and last traded at $301.42. 1,003,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,425,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.62.

Specifically, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,591 shares of company stock valued at $137,275,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after acquiring an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $177,933,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

