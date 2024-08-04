Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 53642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

