PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

PAR Technology stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.18. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PAR Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 315.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 63.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

