Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $128.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

