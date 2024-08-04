Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $164.31 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.