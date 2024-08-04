Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $171.00 at TD Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $303.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

