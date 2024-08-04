Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.41.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $217.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

