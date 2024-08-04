Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.41.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $158.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $217.13.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.