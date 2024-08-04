PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 5.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.47. Approximately 7,468,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,602,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

