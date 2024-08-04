PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

PCCW Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

