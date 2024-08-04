PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
PCCW Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
PCCW Company Profile
