PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 2%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.96 and last traded at $125.22. 1,580,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,358,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. UBS Group raised their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 284.5% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PDD by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 863,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

