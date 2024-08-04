PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDSB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

