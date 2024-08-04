Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $19.40. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 315,997 shares.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 765,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 166,168 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 130,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 534,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 381,091 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.50.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

