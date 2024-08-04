Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Permian Resources worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

