Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

