Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of PPC opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

