Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.73

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.73 and last traded at $93.63, with a volume of 158783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

