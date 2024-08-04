Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $898,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

