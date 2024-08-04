Piper Sandler Lowers Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $63.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

