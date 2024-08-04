Piper Sandler Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $255.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.30. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.