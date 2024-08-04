Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

PL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

