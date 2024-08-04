Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 34.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 12.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLXS stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $132.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.90.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
