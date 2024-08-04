Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 13,737,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 39,881,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Plug Power Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,407,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

